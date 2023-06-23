Mariners' Julio Rodriguez will compete in 2023 Home Run Derby

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez will get another chance to take the Home Run Derby crown and he'll be doing it at home.

Rodríguez announced Friday on Twitter that he'll be competing in this year's event on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park.

"You know what time it is. Let's run it back," he said.

As of Friday, he's the first official participant among the eight-player field in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

Rodríguez finished as a runner-up to Juan Soto in last year's event at Dodgers Stadium, where he crushed 81 home runs. Rodríguez hit 28 more total homers than Soto, 81 to 53, though Soto outpaced Rodríguez in the last round, 19 to 18.

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 25: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after getting a hit during a game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on May 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-2. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Get Expand

Seattle will be home for the 2023 All-Star Week, which includes the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.

Voting for this year's All-Star Game is still ongoing and starters will be revealed on June 29.

This is the third time in franchise history Seattle has hosted the Midsummer Classic. In 1979, it was at the Kingdome and in 2001 it was at Safeco Field.