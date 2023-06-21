How each Seattle Mariner ranks in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game Ballot standings

The first round of voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game ends Thursday morning, which means time is running out to make sure the Seattle Mariners are well represented.

The Seattle Mariners are scheduled to host the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 11. After looking at all the players listed in the MLB All-Star Ballot, it appears the majority of the Mariners will be watching the game from the stands or at home.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 10: A general view at T-Mobile Park between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers during the sixth inningon May 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Here’s how the MLB All-Star ballot works: The top two players at each position, and top six outfielders will make the team. The Mariners don’t have a single player on the roster as of the June 20 standings. However, every MLB team is guaranteed at least one representative.

Fans may assume that Seattle’s star outfielder Julio Rodriguez would be the man to claim that spot – if it turns out there’s only one sole Mariner on the All-Star roster, but that spot could be taken by a pitcher. According to the MLB, All-Star pitchers will be announced at a later date.

As of June 20, it looks like the top player baseball fans want to see in the All-Star game is Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with 2,201,468 votes. The next four players in the top five are Angels’ designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers first basemen Freddie Freeman, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.

If you would like to cast your vote for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game ballot, click here.

Here are where each Seattle Mariner sits in the Ballot standings, according to the MLB:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CATCHERS

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 11: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) walks in the dugout during a regular season game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on June 11, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Spor Expand

1. Adley Rutschman, Orioles - 895,217

2. Salvador Perez, Royals - 645,650

3. Jonah Heim, Rangers - 643,471

4. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays - 588,544

5. Martín Maldonado, Astros - 285,469

6. Matt Thaiss, Angels - 264,235

7. Christian Bethancourt, Rays - 261,655

8. Cal Raleigh, Mariners - 246,964

9. Jose Trevino, Yankees - 193,465

10. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox - 121,023

FIRST BASEMEN

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 04: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners catches a ball for an out at first base in the eighth inning during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Arlington, T Expand

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays - 1,195,052

2. Yandy Díaz, Rays - 1,124,166

3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees - 512,833

4. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers - 386,023

5. Ty France, Mariners - 261,874

6. José Abreu, Astros - 252,636

7. Jared Walsh, Angels - 184,974

8. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles - 174,722

9. Josh Naylor, Guardians - 119,829

10. Joey Gallo, Twins - 84,169

Related article

SECOND BASEMEN

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 09: José Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base during the ninth inning of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, June 9, 2023 in Anaheim, Californi Expand

1. Marcus Semien, Rangers - 1,414,056

2. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays - 715,967

3. Jose Altuve, Astros - 623,829

4. Brandon Drury, Angels - 324,489

5. Gleyber Torres, Yankees - 303,164

6. José Caballero, Mariners - 216,579

7. Brandon Lowe, Rays - 192,950

8. Adam Frazier, Orioles - 179,263

9. Zach McKinstry, Tigers - 102,027

10. Andrés Giménez, Guardians - 101,572

THIRD BASEMEN

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after beating the Miami Marlins 8-1 at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

1. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays - 929,590

2. Josh Jung, Rangers - 876,096

3. Rafael Devers, Red Sox - 444,689

4. José Ramírez, Guardians - 371,656

5. Alex Bregman, Astros - 337,895

6. Isaac Paredes, Rays - 306,853

7. Anthony Rendon, Angels - 281,916

8. Eugenio Suárez, Mariners - 248,490

9. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees - 226,434

10. Ramón Urías, Orioles - 171,541

SHORTSTOPS

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 11: Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) looks on during a regular season game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on June 11, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire v Expand

1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays - 1,561,426

2. Corey Seager, Rangers - 827,499

3. Wander Franco, Rays - 478,952

4. Jeremy Peña, Astros - 302,382

5. Zach Neto, Angels - 266,814

6. J.P. Crawford, Mariners - 235,165

7. Anthony Volpe, Yankees - 198,163

8. Jorge Mateo, Orioles - 145,928

9. Javier Báez, Tigers - 90,916

10. Enrique Hernández, Red Sox - 87,701

DESIGNATED HITTERS

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 25: Seattle Mariners Outfield A.J. Pollock (8) connects with a pitch during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 25, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis Expand

1. Shohei Ohtani, Angels - 1,885,144

2. Brandon Belt, Blue Jays - 497,887

3. Robbie Grossman, Rangers - 270,223

4. Harold Ramírez, Rays - 269,941

5. Corey Julks, Astros - 206,059

6. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - 191,525

7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers - 151,997

8. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles - 149,549

9. Justin Turner, Red Sox - 148,073

10. AJ Pollock, Mariners - 120,270

OUTFIELDERS

Seattle Mariners outfielders (from left to right) Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodríguez, Teoscar Hernández. (Getty Images)

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees - 1,584,254

2. Mike Trout, Angels - 1,174,001

3. Randy Arozarena, Rays - 1,116,525

4. Yordan Alvarez, Astros - 1,092,322

5. Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays - 712,166

6. George Springer, Blue Jays - 630,313

7. Adolis García, Rangers - 594,440

8. Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox - 547,576

9. Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays - 506,774

10. Ezequial Duran, Rangers - 434,822

11. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners - 427,437

12. Josh Lowe, Rays - 405,167

13. Leody Taveras, Rangers - 347,274

14. Kyle Tucker, Astros - 290,728

15. Austin Hays, Orioles - 113,698

16. Jarred Kelenic, Mariners - 272,222

17. Hunter Renfroe, Angels - 246,803

18. Harrison Bader, Yankees - 239,123

19. Cedric Mullins, Orioles - 234,422

20. Teoscar Hernández, Mariners, 223,644

These numbers are not finalized, they are expected to be updated on Wednesday.

To view the All-Star Game Ballot standings for the National League, click here.