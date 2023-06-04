Good News Only: Washington's first alpine roller coaster opens, J-Rod earns AL Player of the Week again!

Washington state's first alpine roller coaster opened at Leavenworth Adventure Park. Julio Rodriguez is back on the Good News Only list after earning his second AL Player of the Week award in his career.

Here are the top stories of the week; Good News Only.

Washington state's first alpine roller coaster opens at Leavenworth Adventure Park

Leavenworth Adventure Park celebrated its grand opening on June 1, offering visitors a unique and exhilarating experience set against a stunning mountain backdrop.

For the full story, click here.

Passengers unharmed after plane makes emergency landing at Tacoma Narrows Airport

(Gig Harbor Fire)

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the grass at Tacoma Narrows Airport after its landing gear did not deploy.

According to Gig Harbor Fire, a single-engine Cessna was touching down at the airport Tuesday morning, when its landing gear did not fully deploy. The plane made an emergency landing on the runway, but pictures show it drifted off into the grass nearby.

To read the full story, click here.

Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez named AL Player of the Week

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 25: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after getting a hit during a game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on May 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 3-2. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Get Expand

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez seems to make it on our Good News Only list just about every week. Now, for the second time in his career, J-Rod was named American League Player of the Week.

Click here for more.

VIDEO: Man who fell off cliff near Port Angeles rescued by U.S. Coast Guard

Crews with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a man who had fallen off a cliff near Port Angeles on Monday.

According to the USCG, the patient hurt himself near Lower Elwha sometime Monday night.

For the full story, click here.