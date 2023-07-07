Good News Only: World's cutest rescue dog contest, Baseball Beyond Borders, MLB All-Star Week in Seattle

article

Three Mariners are suiting up for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park. Some players and coaches are saying the new MLB pitch clock is leading to better defensive plays on the field. People Magazine and Pedigree are holding a contest to see who has the world's cutest rescue dog!

Here are the top stories of the week; Good News Only.

World's cutest rescue dog contest: People Magazine, Pedigree team up for special pups

Do you have the world’s cutest rescue dog? People Magazine and Pedigree want you to prove it.

The magazine and dog food company have teamed up to bring back the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest for a sixth year. The grand prize winner will get a slew of prizes.

Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby join Luis Castillo on AL All-Star roster

The Seattle Mariners gained more representation at the 2023 MLB All-Star game at T-Mobile park, after outfielder Julio Rodriguez and pitcher George Kirby were named to the American League roster.

Before Tuesday's announcement, pitcher Luis Castillo was the lone Mariner named to the AL All-Star team. Mariner fans were disappointed that there was only one representee on the AL squad with the game being played in Seattle.

Snohomish County invests $7.6M to fund critical need for additional childcare slots

Dwindling childcare options in the North Sound will soon see major relief. On Thursday, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the investment of $7.6 million to create hundreds of new affordable childcare slots.

Is MLB’s pitch clock leading to better defense? Some players and coaches think so

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The pitch clock may be bothering players as they step to the plate, but they like it a whole lot better once they put on their gloves and take the field.

While the rule changes put in place this year to speed up the pace of play have garnered plenty of attention for how they’ve affected hitters and pitchers, some players and managers say the new guidelines also are positively impacting defense.

Baseball Beyond Borders exposes kids of color to baseball and softball

Baseball is a game of failure. But kids of color often strike out, before ever stepping foot in the batters box.

"For me to be able to experience baseball at the highest level I didn’t do it here," said Bookie Gates. "I did it here up to 12 years of age then I had to be removed to another community."

Gates is making sure the next generation has access to the game he loves. After playing for Washington State and later in the Big Leagues, he’s returned to the Central District to launch Baseball Beyond Borders.

My Mic Sounds Nice: New display in Pop Culture Museum highlighting women in Hip-Hop

Guest Curator Adeerya Johnson shares her experience in bringing together display bringing attention to Hip-Hop Feminism in History.

With Griffey's help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black players

Ken Griffey Jr. holds a plethora of titles, especially in this part of the country. Hall of Famer. Cultural icon. The guy who made baseball in the Pacific Northwest relevant. Arguably, the greatest of his generation.

He even holds a title in association with Major League Baseball as a special adviser to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

But what’s most meaningful to Griffey currently is his association with Friday’s HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic that serves as the first major event of All-Star Game festivities, featuring players from 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

