Mariners: Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby named to AL All-Star roster

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
The Seattle Mariners will have more representation at the 2023 MLB All-Star game at T-Mobile park, after outfielder Julio Rodriguez and pitcher George Kirby were named to the American League roster. 

The All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park on July 11 at 5 p.m. on FOX.

The Seattle Mariners made the official announcement on Tuesday with the caption, "Two more stars prepping the squad at home."

Before Tuesday's announcement, pitcher Luis Castillo was the lone Mariner named to the AL All-Star team. Mariner fans were disappointed that there was only one representee on the AL squad with the game being played in Seattle.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Seattle in 2001, the Mariners fielded eight players for the team in Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez, John Olerud, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron, Freddy Garcia, Jeff Nelson and Kazuhiro Sasaki. Of course, they were a part of a 116-win team that tied the MLB record and deserved to have that kind of representation.

This year's team has underperformed offensively and finds itself two games under .500 at 40-42 after Sunday's comeback victory over the Rays.

