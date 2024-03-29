Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Inslee signs controversial decarbonization bill

Published  March 29, 2024 10:38am PDT
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Gov. Inslee signs controversial decarbonizaiton bill

Gov. Inslee just signed one of the legislative sessions most controversial bills into law. The goal is for decarbonization, but some lawmakers and environmental groups say they're opposed to it.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A bill that will eventually ban the use of natural gas in Washington has passed state legislature and was signed by Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday.

House Bill 1589 will allow Puget Sound Energy to move away from natural gas at a quicker pace.

Gov. Inslee reportedly had to make intimidating phone calls to members of his own party to find enough votes to get the measure passed.

Most Republicans and some Democrats argue the legislation will cause hundreds of thousands of gas customers to be hit with massive costs and rate increases to make the switch to electric.

Featured

Renton fatal crash: Legal experts weigh in on parents' potential liability
article

Renton fatal crash: Legal experts weigh in on parents' potential liability

The tragic crash that claimed the lives of a mother and three children is prompting a big question: should the parents of the 18-year-old accused of causing the accident bear responsibility?

The Washington State Community Action Partnership (WSCAP) says they support the goal of decarbonization, but they have concerns over the implementation for a portion of the measure.

"This will lead to significant short-term rate increases which will disproportionately impact low and moderate income households without corresponding commitments from the utility to retire gas infrastructure to meet climate targets and save customers money," WSCAP said.

Inslee had 15 days to act on the measure, but signed it on Thursday.

MORE ON WASHINGTON STATE POLITICS:

Washington law students may ‘bypass’ bar exam, Supreme Court rules

Lunar New Year now a recognized holiday in WA

Gov. Inslee reacts to ongoing issues at juvenile detention center

The Spotlight: Washington pursuit laws change, criminals in for big surprise