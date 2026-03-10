Greek restaurant fire under investigation in Kent, WA

An early morning fire devastated a local business, as flames erupted at Ishtar Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine in Kent, Washington.

Around 2 a.m. on Mar. 10, personnel with Puget Sound Fire and Rescue were sent to the scene of a commercial fire at 421 Central Avenue South.

Puget Sound Fire responds to fire at a Kent restaurant

By 3:50 a.m., representatives with the fire department said the fire had been extinguished without any harm or injury to responding firefighters.

