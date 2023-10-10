UW graduate killed in Israel shielded woman from bullets, saving her life

Hayim Katsman, a former University of Washington graduate student, was among the Americans confirmed killed in recent violence in Israel. The 32-year-old's life came to a heartbreaking end, but his legacy will be forever remembered.

Hayim Katsman, an international studies major, has been described by those who knew him as a peace activist, a dedicated friend, a loving son, and a brother. However, there's one more tribute to add to that list: hero.

In an emotional interview with Israel's News 12, Katsman's neighbor, Avital Alejam, broke down in tears as she recounted how Katsman selflessly shielded her from Hamas bullets during an attack. An action she says saved her life.

Katsman and Avital were part of the Jewish agricultural commune known as Kibbutz Holit, located just a few miles from the border with the Gaza Strip. The kibbutz had recently gained attention for its innovative sustainable energy project, which combined solar energy and energy storage for the first time in Israel, showing Katsman's commitment to both peace and sustainability.

Katsman's Facebook page serves as a testament to his passion for research into Israeli-Palestinian relations and his love for music from the Middle East. He filled his page with posts detailing his ongoing research and live DJ performances that featured music from the region.

Since his passing, the page has been flooded with tributes from friends and former classmates, highlighting the impact he made on their lives.