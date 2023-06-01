Heartbroken Tacoma family hopes new attention on 2015 cold case will help detectives

A brokenhearted Tacoma family is begging the community to help them solve the death of their loved one.

26-year-old Steven Speakman was considered a threat to no one, and a friend to many. Nearly eight years ago, he was shot and killed during a morning walk not far from where he lived.

Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department shed new light on the 2015 investigation hoping to find more answers and a suspect. Detectives said there was possibly more than one shooter who killed Steven. However, they have not found the gun, and said every lead has fallen short in their investigation.

During a news conference at police headquarters, his tearful family pleaded for those that knew something to speak up.

"It’s been almost eight years now that Steven’s been gone, and there’s no—nothing has happened," sobbed Steven’s mother, Kimberly Nystrom.

The mother said her current heartache feels just as painful as it did on Nov. 3, 2015. That was the morning, around 6 a.m., that Steven was shot and killed in Tacoma, on the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Way. He was just around the corner from his home.

"It’s hard for me, and walking into this room and seeing these pictures of him is crazy," cried Steven’s sister, Selina Ramirez.

Emotions still ran deep for Steven’s family trying to live a life without him.

"I feel Steven every day. He’s with me," said Nystrom.

Known as a gentle and kind person, Steven’s family said he had an intellectual disability and functioned at the level of a 10-year-old. Still, he enjoyed daily walks around the Hilltop Neighborhood where he lived and would greet neighbors and local businesses. So, when he was shot many times in the head and chest during a morning walk that fateful day, detectives questioned who would want to kill him.

"There were several people that were detained, I believe, and looked as possible suspects. But through investigation, they were ruled out," said Detective Julie Dier with Tacoma Police.

Dier said she was not investigating the case. She mentioned the lead detective retired in 2017.

It’s almost eight years since his death and the case has gone cold. Detectives said they hope bringing new attention to the homicide can reveal new leads in what has been a challenging investigation.

"There’s nobody that will say anything—lack of people talking, lack of witnesses, lack of any video, evidence," said Dier.

"It’s just frustrating that we can’t find out what’s going on. And I just ask anybody that’s out there to come forward," said Ramirez.

Coming forward with answers is what Steven’s family said they have painfully been waiting for since that fateful day.

"I want justice for him. It should have never happened to him," said Nystrom.

Tacoma detectives are asking people to dig deep and refresh their memories on this case. They want tips on any suspicious people, cars and activity around the time of the shooting. Investigators said they also want to know more about the people Steven was with that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tacoma Police at 253-287-4455. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers Tacoma-Pierce County. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case.