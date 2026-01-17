Man charged with voyeurism after hidden camera found at Kirkland, WA Starbucks

The Brief A man has been charged with first-degree voyeurism after police say a hidden camera was found in a Starbucks restroom in Kirkland. Prosecutors said the defendant pleaded not guilty and has posted $50,000 bail as the investigation continues. Police are urging the public to report suspicious devices in private spaces.



A man has been charged with first-degree voyeurism after police say a hidden camera was found inside a Starbucks restroom in Kirkland in early October.

What they're saying:

According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), an employee discovered the device Oct. 3 in a restroom at the Starbucks on 100th Avenue Northeast near Northeast 132nd Street. Authorities said the camera was found within hours of being placed and was turned over to police.

Detectives identified and arrested a suspect and are investigating whether he placed additional cameras as part of the ongoing investigation.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged the defendant with first-degree voyeurism on Jan. 9. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Jan. 14. He was ordered held on $50,000 bail and has since posted bond, according to the King County Jail roster.

"This case represents a serious violation of personal privacy," the KPD said. "Filming someone in a restroom or other private space without consent is illegal in Washington (RCW 9A.44.115). Anyone who observes suspicious activity or discovers a recording device in a private space is encouraged to report it to local law enforcement."

Why you should care:

In a Facebook post, a concerned resident asked police where the camera was hidden, so the public would know what to look for.

"In this case, the device was placed underneath the sink across from the toilet," police wrote. "Generally, people should look for unfamiliar objects, devices with lenses, or items that appear to have been tampered with or are out of place."

What's next:

Police said the criminal case is ongoing and that defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The defendant's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kirkland Police Department.

