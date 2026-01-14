The Brief A 27-year-old woman reported missing from Kirkland was found alive two days later in wooded land near Chateau Ste. Michelle. Deputies used a drone with thermal imaging to locate Jahnaya Broadnax after workers heard her calling for help. Broadnax was suffering from hypothermia and injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was reunited with her mother.



A 27-year-old woman reported missing from her Kirkland apartment was rescued two days later in woods near Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, authorities said.

The backstory:

Last week, Jahnaya Broadnax disappeared during a mental health crisis, was not dressed for the cold weather, and was believed to be barefoot.

Two days after she went missing, security and janitors from Chateau Ste. Michelle called 911, reporting hearing someone yelling for help from a wooded area west of the winery.

A King County Sheriff's deputy launched his drone to search the area, using thermal imaging.

"We’re getting a better look at it right now. It might be wildlife," said the deputy manning the drone. The first heat source was then confirmed to not be a human.

But it wasn't long until the drone spotted another figure.

Jahnaya Broadnax seen from a King County Sheriff's deputy drone. (King County Sheriff's Office)

"I think we have actually a head moving around. It looks like a person lying down," the deputy said.

Meanwhile, deputies on the ground could hear her calling out.

"I just heard another voice. It definitely sounds like a person, not an animal," another deputy said.

Broadnax was later found injured, soaking wet and missing much of her clothing, including her shoes.

King County Sheriff's deputies locate Broadnax in the woods after she had been missing for several days. (King County Sheriff's Office)

She was suffering from hypothermia and had to be carried out with help from search and rescue, police and fire crews.

"We're going to need fire to meet the two coming back. They're going to have to walk in with her," one deputy said.

Once on a stretcher, Broadnax was taken to Evergreen Hospital and reunited with her mom.

Deputies help Broadnax onto a stretcher to later transport her to Evergreen Hospital for hypothermia. (King County Sheriff's Office)

