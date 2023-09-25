Hidden Valley Ranch wants to spice up your meals with Ranch Chili Crunch

The company behind the famous salad dressing is launching a new food item!

Hidden Valley Ranch is partnering with This Little Goat to create the Ranch Chili Crunch.

The companies said it's another ingredient to add to at-home meals and recipes, such as chicken wings, ramen noodles and frozen pizza.

RELATED: McDonald’s brings back Spicy Chicken McNuggets for limited time

The crunch is described as taking the heat from "gochugaru chilis; the crunch from puffed red quinoa, fried garlic, and masa chips; and the savory notes from sesame oil and chives."

The crunch is available now for a limited time and will only be available online for $12.99.

"I've always been a huge Hidden Valley Ranch fan - it's no secret that there is always a bottle in my fridge - so I was really excited to have the opportunity to partner with them," Chef Stephanie Izard said in a news release. "Both Ranch and Chili Crunch make just about everything taste better, so it makes sense to put them together to create the perfect topping!"

"At Hidden Valley Ranch, we are serious about flavor," CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch, added. "Which is why we are thrilled to work with Chef Izard and This Little Goat to create the perfect blend of their signature chili crunch with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning to create a new, seriously delicious Ranch Chili Crunch you'll want to put on everything."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.