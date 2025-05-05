Hoh Rainforest Road reopens Thursday after months of storm repair

Following months of waiting for emergency repairs, the access road to the Hoh Rainforest will reopen this week.

On Thursday, May 8, Hoh Rain Forest Road will formally reopen, according to Governor Bob Ferguson. He previously pledged $650,000 to fix the park artery.

The backstory:

The roadway was washed out by the bomb cyclone in late 2024. Local residents at one point became concerned at the speed of repair work and funding, raising $27,000 to expedite three process ahead of the important summer revenue months.

What's next:

The road will reopen at noon on Thursday, officially resuming the main access point to the world-famous destination at the west side of Olympic National Park.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from Governor Bob Ferguson's office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

‘Violated, degraded, dehumanized’: Ex-Seattle police official Jamie Tompkins demands $3M

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.