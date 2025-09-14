Homeowner shoots, kills alleged intruder in Pierce County, WA

Pierce County deputies are investigating a homicide in Tacoma. Initial reports point to a home intruder being shot and killed.

Timeline:

Around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 12, a homeowner called 911 to say they shot a home intruder, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office in a statement released to social media on Sunday.

Responding law enforcement located a man dead on the back porch of the home along 160th Street in unincorporated Pierce County.

What's next:

The public information officer for the sheriff's office says there is an active investigation underway into the exact circumstances of the killing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Employees attacked at Edmonds, WA massage parlor; man arrested

WA Gov. Ferguson, local leaders tour White River Bridge

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

Prosecutors: WA woman plotted to kill ex-boyfriend, foiled by parents

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.