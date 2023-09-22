Incident turns deadly after man confronts road rage driver while another driver tries to carjack him

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bizarre homicide in Lake Stevens that started with road rage and ended in a separate person getting shot to death after he tried to steal one of the road-ragers cars.

Snohomish County deputies are investigating a homicide in Lake Stevens.

84th Street NE is closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects and that they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - At approximately 4:25 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting in the 15300 block of 84th Street NE. Upon arrival, deputies located a 41-year-old man deceased in the roadway.

During the investigation, detectives learned there was a road rage incident occurring between a 23-year-old man and an adult woman. They were both driving in traffic going eastbound on 84th Street NE. The 23-year-old man exited his vehicle and approached the woman driving the vehicle in front of him. As he was confronting the female driver, she informed him that a man was attempting to steal his vehicle.

The 23-year-old returned to his vehicle and a physical altercation occurred with the 41-year-old man. During the altercation, the 23-year-old man shot the 41-year-old. He died at the scene.

Detectives are asking the female witness, believed to be driving a gold Subaru, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 425-407-3999.

The 23-year-old man is cooperating with detectives. No arrests have been made.

This remains an active investigation.

