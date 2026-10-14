How to watch WSU Cougars vs Oregon State this weekend

The Brief Washington State faces Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 17. WSU enters the matchup 1-5 after a three-game losing streak, while the Beavers are riding a four-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. PT at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.



The Washington State Cougars (1-5) are in for a Pac-12 slugfest this weekend as they face the Oregon State Beavers (4-2) in Corvallis.

The Cougars enter the game coming off a string of tough losses against Arizona and Fresno State, and a painful single-point loss against Utah State after giving up a 13-point lead. Meanwhile, the Beavers are riding a dominant four-game winning streak, trouncing every opponent by double digits, and they're looking to even the score after a humiliating 8–32 loss the last time they faced the Cougs in November 2025.

Keep reading for details on the WSU vs Oregon State game and how to watch it live.

When is WSU vs Oregon State game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. Oregon State is set for 3 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Where is WSU vs Oregon State game?

The Cougars will travel to face the Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

How to watch WSU vs Oregon State

The WSU vs Oregon State game will air on USA.

How to listen to WSU vs Utah State

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. Broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff and conclude with coach and player interviews on the Coug Talk postgame show.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on channels 261 or 971.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 29: Washington State Cougars running back Kirby Vorhees (9) runs with the ball during the game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars on November 29, 2025, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More on the Cougs

Washington State lost 17-16 to Utah State on Oct. 9. Sophomore quarterback Caden Pinnick passed for 156 yards on 23-of-36 attempts (63.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Leo Pulalasi had 60 rushing yards on eight carries and one touchdown. Trey Leckner recorded 34 yards on four catches.

Oregon State defeated San Diego State 66-14 on Oct. 10. Atkinson led Oregon State with 409 yards on 29-of-38 passing (76.3%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Newberry carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for nine yards. Legree had 10 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

The teams last met on Nov. 29, 2025, when Washington State handily stopped Oregon State 32–8 at home.

What's next:

Following Oregon State, the Cougs host the Boise State Broncos — currently leading the Pac-12 with a 5-1 record — on Oct. 24.

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