How to watch WSU Cougars football vs. Hawaii

The Washington State Cougars return to Gesa Field on Saturday, Oct. 19, to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Homecoming weekend.

The Cougs are coming off a 25-17 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs, currently sitting with a 5-1 record. Hawaii is 2-4 after their 28-7 loss to #15 ranked Boise State.

WSU and Hawaii will meet for the first time since 2009, when the Rainbow Warriors won 38-20 at CenturyLink Field. Saturday marks the first meeting in Pullman between the two schools.

Keep reading to learn more about broadcast times, where to watch the game, and more.

What time is the WSU-Hawaii game?

Kickoff for Washington State's Homecoming game is set for Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

What TV channel is the WSU-Hawaii game on?

The WSU vs. Hawaii game will air nationally on The CW. In Seattle, that is ARC Seattle - KUNS channel 51. In Spokane, that is KSKN channel 22. In Yakima-Tri-Cities, that is on CW9. Portland's CW is KRCW channel 32.

How do I listen to the WSU-Hawaii game on the radio?

Listeners can tune into a live radio broadcast on the Washington Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 97 or 195, or through the Varsity Network App.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. Flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

How are the WSU Cougs playing this season?

Washington State has opened the season 5-1 for the first time since 2018. Their recent play has earned them some recognition, having received 32 votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, which is 30th overall.

The Cougars currently have the No. 19 ranked scoring offense in the nation, with quarterback John Mateer leading the charge. Their defense is also No. 19 in the country with 11 takeaways, helped by cornerback Ethan O'Connor's three interceptions.

Despite getting blown out in Week 5 by Boise State, WSU rebounded after their bye week, beating Fresno State 25-17. The Cougs finished that game with 172 passing yards, 123 rushing yards, and three touchdowns.

Wazzu's next matchup is against San Diego State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

