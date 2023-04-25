Human remains found in wooded area in Pierce County

article

Pierce County detective are investigating after a human remains were found in a wooded area north of Alder Lake.

At about 9 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a home of a person who called to report finding human remains. She told deputies she took a photo of a skull and where she found it.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found the skull and remains next to it.

The medical examiner's office took the remains and will be helping in trying to identify the person.

Deputies said the cause or manner of death for the person is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.