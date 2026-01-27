Seattle I-5 trooper carjacking suspect deemed incompetent for trial

The Brief A man accused of carjacking a Washington State Patrol vehicle on I-5 has been found incompetent to stand trial. Prosecutors say Alexander Smith stole a trooper’s patrol car on Christmas Day and led police on a chase after allegedly using meth. His criminal case is paused while he undergoes court-ordered competency restoration, with a review hearing set for April 30.



A man accused of carjacking a Washington State Patrol vehicle from a lieutenant on Interstate 5 has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

The backstory:

Alexander Smith, 24, was charged with second-degree robbery and attempting to elude police after the Christmas Day incident in Seattle.

Alexander Smith appears in court to face charges in the alleged carjacking of a Washington State Patrol on Dec. 25, 2025.

Prosecutors say Smith pulled a WSP lieutenant from her vehicle near Northgate, stole the patrol car, and led officers on a pursuit that ended in Lynnwood.

Court documents stated Smith appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, and also admitted to using the drug.

Bodycam video from Washington State Patrol captures Alexander Smith jumping the barricade and running onto I-5 lanes in Seattle.

What's next:

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the court has ordered Smith into a first period of competency restoration.

Smith will undergo mental health treatment aimed at restoring his ability to understand the court proceedings and assist in his defense.

The restoration process does not dismiss the criminal case, which is currently paused as Smith undergoes treatment.

Smith is scheduled back in court on April 30 to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

