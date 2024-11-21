I-90 crash in Seattle blocks lanes, snarls morning commute

A crash on I-90 is blocking some lanes, causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out an alert at around 8 a.m., reporting a crash on westbound I-90 at Rainier Ave. that was blocking the two center lanes.

(WSDOT)

Firefighters, the Washington State Patrol, and Incident Response are at the scene.

Traffic officials are warning drivers to expect delays as traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles.

Both exits for Rainier Ave. are open.

There is no word yet about whether anyone involved in the crash was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

