'ICE Out Now' demonstrators move through Seattle on Saturday

Following a separate Friday protest at the University of Washington, there are more demonstrators in Seattle on Saturday taking to the streets against recent controversies around ICE enforcement tactics and shootings.

The protest moved westbound on East Pine Street at Broadway heading into the afternoon on Jan. 31. Crowds had been gathering at Seattle Central College earlier in the day.

ICE Out Now protest blocks traffic in parts of Downtown Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

The Seattle Department of Transportation posted about traffic disruptions in the area of the protest, urging morotists to use alternate routes as all east and westbound traffic was blocked.

Posts to social media show crowds with signs gathering, including one from the Party for Socialism and Liberation saying the groups are standing with Minnesota and other cities across the United States.

"NOW: At Seattle Central College, thousands of educators, healthcare workers and community members are pouring into the streets to stand with Minnesota and millions across the country demanding 'ICE OUT NOW'," read the post to X (formerly Twitter).

