Seattle, WA leaders respond to fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The Brief A woman was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, with the White House saying the shooting was in self-defense, sparking protests nationwide. Hundreds gathered outside Seattle’s Federal Building as Washington state and local leaders condemned ICE and called for accountability. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, and officials are demanding an independent review of ICE’s actions.



The deadly ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis has sparked a nationwide outcry, leading to protests and strong-worded responses from political leaders, including those representing Washington state.

A woman was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, with the White House claiming it was in self-defense. Protests were organized across the U.S. following the shooting, including one that brought hundreds outside the Federal Building in Seattle.

Now, Washington's elected officials are taking to social media to share their thoughts and statements surrounding the incident. Keep reading to see what they're saying.

Governor Bob Ferguson

"Now ICE is killing moms in the street? The escalating violence from the Trump Administration against immigrants and protestors is absolutely outrageous. The state of Minnesota must be allowed to pursue all avenues to seek justice."

Senator Patty Murray

"Conducting immigration enforcement doesn't mean you execute American citizens in the street. Yet DHS is already lying about what we can all see with our own eyes. Since Kristi Noem won't, state governments everywhere will need to hold out-of-control federal agents accountable."

"The fact that ICE officers prevented a doctor from rendering aid after fatally shooting an innocent woman is sick beyond measure. As we press for accountability, it is important that all of us spread the facts of this brutal and unjustified killing far and wide."

Senator Maria Cantwell

"The shooting in Minneapolis today by an ICE agent is deeply disturbing. We cannot have federal agents killing people in our neighborhoods. There must be a full investigation and accountability."

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

"ICE is coming into our neighborhoods and killing people — that is what is happening right now in the United States. This is state violence. Trump’s ICE is going after Americans. There must be accountability."

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay

"The killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents in Minnesota is a horrific and unnecessary loss of life. Our hearts are with her family and all grieving this senseless violence.

"This tragedy reflects the very real fear too many people, especially in immigrant communities, live with every day.

"How we treat our neighbors, friends and community members of all citizenship status matters. The fear-mongering, raids and mass deportation efforts unleashed in our communities is unacceptable, strips people of their humanity and makes us all less safe. We must work together to find constructive paths to citizenship and accountability and end the chaos in our communities.

"In King County, we continue to fully uphold Washington state’s Keep Washington Working law. That means our local government does not coordinate with ICE, the King County Sheriff’s Office does not enforce federal immigration law or assist ICE in carrying out immigration enforcement and King County jails do not hold people on civil immigration charges. Public safety depends on trust and trust cannot exist when people are scared to call for help, report crimes or engage with their local government.

"We grieve with Renee’s loved ones and stand with communities demanding accountability, dignity, and an end to immigration enforcement practices that rely on fear and violence. We must choose a path that upholds human life, safety and basic decency."

Local perspective:

In addition to the Minneapolis shooting, three men were arrested by ICE agents in Seattle on Thursday, according to the Seattle Police Department. This also sparked a response from city leaders:

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson

"This is your city. Everyone should be safe in their homes, in their workplaces, and in our community. I’m determined to make it that way."

Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck

"We cannot stand by while the Trump regime erodes the foundations of our constitutional republic and kills people in our streets. Whether it’s in Minneapolis or here in Seattle, the regime’s ongoing terror campaign is causing real harm and perpetuating senseless violence across our communities. We need accountability and justice for the countless people who have been abducted, killed, and abused at the hands of DHS agents. To ICE: Get out of Seattle. Get out of Washington. You are not welcome here."

Seattle City Councilmember Dionne Foster

"To our neighbors who are living in fear – we will continue to govern to protect you, we will continue to use our voices to speak out against these actions, and we will continue to work hand in hand with you to create actual safety. ICE does not belong here in Seattle or in any community. These actions from the federal government undermine not only the social fabric of our community, but they undermine trust in government and our progress towards creating safe communities."

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes

"I want to emphasize what I have been sharing with concerned community members for months: The Seattle Police Department is here to keep people safe, regardless of anyone’s immigration status. The City of Seattle is a welcoming city and we abide by all State laws and regulations that prohibit the Seattle Police Department’s participation in immigration enforcement. We have no authority over federal agents, but we will document all incidents and protect the rights of all people in the city.

"As your Chief of Police, I will keep my promise to communicate what we learn so you are aware and to prevent misinformation. We are here to serve and protect all the people of Seattle. If you or someone you know needs assistance, please reach out to the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs."

