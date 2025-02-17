Illegal food vendors lead to health department changes in Seattle

The Brief King County's health department is warning of illegal food vendors popping up around the area. These illegal food vendors are said to be skirting county health inspectors, and could make people ill.



The health department in King County warns they are seeing increasing amounts of illegal food vendors popping up and hope a new requirement for businesses will keep families safe.

According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, illicit food vendors are a growing issue.

The permit-lacking, red cart pushing hot dog sellers can be found around concert venues, stadiums, and late-night spots throughout Seattle, the health department said.

Illegal food vendors in King County

Why you should care:

The concern is that these unchecked food sellers could get people sick. The health department said, despite continuous efforts to shut the illegal vendors down, the lawbreakers continue to flourish.

"If it doesn’t have a commercial kitchen, if it doesn’t have an inspection, you’re literally [in] the Wild West," said Chris McLendon. "I wouldn’t feed it to my family."

McLendon operates the Paparepas food truck in Seattle.

He tells FOX 13 Seattle, just like the brick-and-mortar Paparepas locations, the food truck must also be inspected by the health department.

However, unlike restaurants, there are no safety rating posters on the food truck.

What's next:

The health department is changing that. Now, food trucks, bakeries, meat and fish vendors, and even caterers are required to post their food rating posters.

"I do believe those signs will help build faith and again maybe reward the business holding the higher grades," said McLendon.

Food truck customers tell FOX 13 Seattle they think the safety signs will only improve the dining experience.

"Hygiene, it’s very important for me that the place that I’m looking at looks clean, and the food is made with good standards," said Yesh Jain. "I’d be more than happy to see them across all food trucks."

Businesses will get their new food safety rating signs during their first 2025 inspections. However, there are more than 750 mobile food vendors in King County.

The health department said vendors can get a temporary sign here.

The Source: Information comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

