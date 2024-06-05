Immersive Titanic exhibit coming to Seattle

Get ready to set sail-- a new immersive exhibit about the RMS Titanic is coming to Seattle this summer.

"Titanic. The Exhibition is far more than a display of historic items: it is a unique narrative experience, a tale of the people aboard history’s most legendary ship on its maiden and final journey. Travel back to 1912 through photographs, handwritten letters, wayward keepsakes, and other personal belongings telling countless stories about fates and heroic deeds on board. As you listen to survivor testimonies on your audio guide, you will have a chance to observe recreated interiors of natural size, witnessing the stark contrast between a lavish first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin. Past and present come together in this emotional journey, a trip through time that brings us closer to the myths, stories, and glamor of the historic Titanic," the agency described on its website.

The 90-minute experience opens in July and will be at the Maritime Building (906 Alaskan Way) in downtown Seattle. This is in the same building where the former WNDR Museum was.

Highlights of the experience include:

Embark on an audio-guided experience describing the events aboard the famous ship on that fateful day in 1912.

Unravel the true story of the ship through old photographs, personal belongings, and other relics from the passengers.

Your audio guide, included with each ticket, narrates the stories and testimonies of passengers and survivors from the Titanic, accompanied by period music and sound effects.

Witness a recreation of the ship's interior—from a first-class suite to a humble third-class cabin.

Visitors can join the waitlist here.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 6 at 8 a.m. Tickets start at $30 a person.

