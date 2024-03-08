Bumbershoot 2024: What to know

Organizers with Bumbershoot, a festival that celebrates artists, dreamers and makers, announced tickets went on sale and previewed parts of the lineup this week.

The iconic festival has been part of the Pacific Northwest for over 50 years, and this year's event is happening Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 during Labor Day Weekend.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 02: Scenes from Bumbershoot at Seattle Center on September 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage) Expand

Below is a guide for what to expect during the two-day festival:

What is Bumbershoot?

It's a celebration of unique cultures, creators, innovators and a festival of arts and music for the community. The first Bumbershoot happened at Seattle Center in 1971.

Where is Bumbershoot?

Bumbershoot happens at Seattle Center.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 on the festival's website, bumbershoot.com.

Everyone can attend Bumbershoot, and children under 10 are free with accompanied adults. g

Which artists and musicians will be at Bumbershoot this year?

Organizers haven't released a full list, as of March 8 but they have announced their arts line up.

Century 21 District, Animation District, Recess District, Fashion District, Out of Sight, Geodesic Domes, If You Know You Know, Exceptionally Underrated and Free-Range Artists.

When does it start?

Each day, doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

What if the weather is bad?

Bumbershoot organizers said the festival is a rain or shine event, but if it's canceled because of extreme weather attendees will be notified.

How to get to Bumbershoot

There are several ways to get to Seattle Center for festival goers:

Seattle Center Monorail: Travels to and from Westlake Center and Seattle Center and it's about 10 minutes.

Bus Moutes Metro routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 13, 24, 29, 31 and 33. Rapid Ride D Line and routes 5 and 28 serve the Center along Aurora Ave N.

Parking at Seattle Center: Carpooling is encouraged and there are two parking garages.

Biking to Seattle Center: There are bike racks throughout Seattle Center.

Bag policy

Organizers said the festival has a clear bag policy. People planning to go are welcome to bring clear bags not exceeding the dimensions 18"x18"x6".

Is there food/beverages?

The festival will have several eateries. For people who want to purchase alcohol, they must be 21 or older with proper identification, will need to get a wristband and must keep their drink in the designated drinking areas.

Are vendors accepting cash or card?

Bumbershoot's website said there are vendors within the Armory which will accept cash. Vendors outside of the Armory are card only and there are ATM's on site.

ADA and Accessibility

Organizers said anyone who needs assistance, is encouraged to go to the ADA Center located next to the main info booth.

Will there be American Sign Language Interpreters during performances

There will be a complete list of performances with an interpreter. Organizers said the full performance schedule is released in late August.