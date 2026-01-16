Seattle homeowner, intruder injured after break-in, stabbing

An intruder and homeowner were hospitalized after a break-in and stabbing in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a burglary near Northeast 61st Street and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast before 3 a.m.

According to investigators, a homeowner and his 15-year-old daughter were inside the home when an intruder broke in and grabbed a kitchen knife. The homeowner then grabbed a frying pan to defend himself.

During the break-in, the suspect fought with the homeowner, chased him outside, stabbed the homeowner in the leg, injuring him. During the altercation in the front yard, the homeowner defended himself and police believe the suspect was also stabbed.

Seattle police are at the scene of a stabbing during a break-in in the Ravenna neighborhood on Jan. 16, 2026.

When police and medics arrived, they treated the homeowner for his stab wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. His daughter was not injured during the break-in.

The suspect was also treated at the scene and medics took him to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and he is in critical condition, as of Friday morning. Investigators said the suspect was placed under arrest on suspicion of residential burglary and felony assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

