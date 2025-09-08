Seattle police investigate after teen is shot in the leg in Ravenna

The Brief A teenager was shot in the leg in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood Saturday night. The teen said he was shot by an unknown man while walking back from a concert at Cowen Park. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.



A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg after an altercation in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Northeast Ravenna Boulevard and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast at around 8:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teen lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the leg. Seattle Fire Department medics treated him and took him to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities say the teen and a friend were walking to their car after a concert at Cowen Park when two unknown men approached them. There was some sort of altercation before one of the suspects shot the teen and fled the scene.

According to SPD, the victim was initially uncooperative but later told officers he had never seen the suspects before. He said he swung a punch at one of them during an attempted robbery before the shooting. His friend ran away but returned after the suspects left the area.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

