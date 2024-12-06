Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Seattle

Seattle police are searching for suspects after a 35-year-old woman was carjacked by multiple suspects early Friday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded near Northeast 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Northeast in the Ravenna neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who told officers the suspects stole her black Subaru Forrester at gunpoint.

The woman was not injured.

Police located the car and initiated a pursuit through the city.

According to investigators, the suspects eluded officers until they crashed the car at 4th Avenue Southwest and Southwest 130th Street in Burien.

All four suspects ran away from the scene.

After a search by the police K-9 unit and King County's Guardian One, the suspects were not found.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA officer arrested, accused of flashing gun in road rage incident

Jewell Loyd reportedly requests trade from Seattle Storm after investigation completed

‘Happy Wrapped Day’: Seattle talks Top 5 Spotify artists

OR donut shop with a cult following to open in Seattle next week

Seattle councilmember Tammy Morales resigns, cites concerns over Council

Child rape victim files claim against Federal Way Public Schools

Seattle Sounders all-time leading goalscorer Raúl Ruidíaz to depart club

Soundgarden members reuniting for Seattle benefit concert

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and n