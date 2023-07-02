'It sounded like a war going on'; Tempers flare between Pierce County neighbors over fireworks

In Pierce County, it’s illegal almost everywhere to set off fireworks before the holiday—except on Puyallup Tribal land. There, the rules and enforcement abilities of Pierce County and the Sheriff’s Department is largely negated, as tribal land is sovereign.

Recently, the tribe has established "Firecracker Alley" in East Tacoma near 72nd St. and Vickery Ave. It’s a multi-acre lot used as a gathering place to sell food, and fireworks. But for longtime neighbors, it’s become a nuisance.

"It just popped up real quick, and it’s been nothing but a mess ever since," said Michelle McNett. "We can’t go anywhere because we’re afraid fireworks are going to hit our house."

Puyallup Tribal Councilmember Fred Dillon shared a much different view.

"We’re getting our land back, maybe some neighbors here are not too comfortable with that," said Dillon.

Neighbors like Erich Schmidt claim what they haven’t been comfortable with are the bursts and booms hours after midnight.

"We figure yesterday, 2 o’clock, 2:30 in the morning it sounded like a war going on." Schmidt said.

Another neighbor provided video corroborating a large display of fireworks launched at 2:30 a.m.

When asked if fireworks display this early in the morning is acceptable—sovereign land or not—Dillon reframed the question.

"I would ask, you know, the question of Tacoma, you know, this is not the only place that is lighting fireworks." Dillon said. "I believe that we’re doing the best that we can to contain it as much as lighting the fireworks off."

"Why would you single out just one place when it’s happening everywhere?" Dillon asked.

Neighbors say they know why.

"It’s the noise. The fireworks. Any and all times." Jeff Engle said. "They say it’s inconvenient for us. It isn’t. It’s extremely disruptive."

The Tribe has yet to respond if there is any enforcement in place regarding launch times for fireworks. However, any enforcement would need to come from Tribal Police, as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reaffirmed they have no jurisdiction—there’s nothing they can do.