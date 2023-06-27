Where to see the best Fourth of July fireworks in Seattle

article

Looking to see sparks in the sky for Independence Day? Here's a list of some the best places in Seattle and surrounding areas to watch the night sky light up.

Seafair Summer Fourth

Arguably the most iconic fourth of July event in Seattle, Seafair Summer Fourth allows for watcher to observe at both Gas Works Park and South Lake Union Park where music, food trucks and beer gardens will be available. The fireworks will start at 10:15 p.m.

Everett's Iconic Thunder on the Bay fireworks show

Everett's Fouth of July at Legion Memorial Park will have everything you want, adult beverages, food truck, live music and kid friendly entertainment starting at 3 p.m with the fireworks starting around 10:30 p.m.

3rd of July Family Celebration in Ballinger Park

Though Edmonds will not be having their annual fireworks celebration on the fourth, the city will be sponsoring a third of July fireworks show over Lake Ballinger with festivities starting at 6 p.m and fireworks starting at 10 p.m. Edmonds will still be having their Edmonds Kind of 4th parade on Independence Day.

Downtown Bellevue Independence Day & Fireworks Show

Come and celebrate the nation's birthday in Bellevue Downtown Park where you can enjoy live music, children's activities, food trucks and family entertainment. The Amazon Entertainment Plaza will feature country rock-band The Lowdown Drifters at 5 p.m and pop tunes from The Nines at 7 p.m. Fireworks will start at 10:15 p.m and the show will be synchronized with the Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra. For more info visit Bellevue 4th of July Fireworks (bellevuedowntown.com)

Renton’s Fourth of July

In Renton festivities at Gene Coulon Park will begin at 6:30 p.m with multiple DJ sets to go along with two family zones with fun activities for kids. Afterward a 25-minute firework show will start at 10 p.m.

Tacoma Summer Blast

With 150 vendors, two stages and a 20-minute firework show held at Ruston Way Waterfront, Tacoma Summer Blast will be the largest free community event in the South Sound. For more information visit the Metro Parks Tacoma website .

Family Fourth of July celebration in SeaTac

With multiple performing artists like Travis Larson, Randy Campbell and more, along with a children's area and swimming area, the city of SeaTac is going all out for Independence Day. With festivities being held at Angle Lake Park and fireworks starting around 10:00 p.m it is certain to be a great time.

Kirkland 4th of July Parade (no fireworks)

Due to the "less desirable effects" that fireworks have on pets, people and the environment, the city of Kirkland no longer produces fireworks. But, you can still enjoy a family-friendly community parade on the Fourth.