Joey Chestnut to face off with Takeru Kobayashi in Netflix Live event

Competitive eating fans won't have to miss out on Bay Area native Joey Chestnut's skills this year after all. Netflix announced he will be facing off in a competition on its live platform.

Netflix posted the announcement following the kerfuffle of Chestnut's removal from 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. The live event, dubbed CHESTNUT VS. KOBAYASHI: UNFINISHED BEEF, will air on Netflix Monday, Sept. 2, which is also Labor Day.

Takeru Kobayashi, a competitive eater from Japan, won the Nathan's contest from 2001 to 2006. He announced he was retiring from competitive eating due to health concerns last month.

In a statement to ESPN, Chestnut said of the matchup, "Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival," Chestnut said. "Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can't wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It's time to give the people what they want!"

Chestnut, who was born in the Bay Area, recently signed a new deal with Impossible Foods, which creates vegan hot dogs and is a rival of Nathan's, according to a statement from Major League Eating. Competitors in Nathan's hot dog eating contests are expected to represent and promote only Nathan's hot dogs, which caused the issue.