Joshua "Everybodytalksabout" Puloka, who was found guilty of shooting and killing three people outside a Des Moines bar in 2021, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

A jury rendered a unanimous guilty verdict last month on all eight charges against Puloka: first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count each of first- and second-degree assault.

Related article

Puloka was convicted of killing three people and injuring three others after a bar fight outside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge in Des Moines on September 26, 2021. Surveillance video of the incident showed several people being pushed and punched in the bar's parking lot just moments before the deadly shooting.

The victims of the shooting were identified as Angelia Derae Hylton, Ezra Taylor and Antoine Darryl Matthews. During his sentencing, family members of the victims read their impact statements.

"I will never ever hear him tell me he loves me. I will never ever get a chance to hold him in my arms. Never," said Betty Taylor, family member of 26-year-old victim Ezra Taylor. "I don't want a memory. I know enough about the sentencing laws. I know enough about accountability. And people need to be held accountable."

This wasn't Puloka's first time facing a judge or jury either. He was arrested for a separate deadly shooting back in 1999, where he took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was also involved in another deadly shooting in 2014, but was acquitted.

Related article

A second suspect, Demarcus L. Simmons, was also identified as a suspect in the 2021 incident for felony assault. Police said Simmons engaged in physical altercations before Puloka joined in and shot at the crowd.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Man critically injured in overnight brawl in Seattle's SODO neighborhood

Suspect in Milton Police officer vehicular assault pleads 'not guilty'

Everett Herald lays off half of its newsroom

Seattle police officer fired for off-duty racist comments

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.