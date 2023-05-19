Judge finds Everett double-homicide suspect guilty on multiple charges

A man accused of a double-homicide in Everett in June of last year was found guilty by a Snohomish County judge on Monday.

According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), on June 20, 2022, at around 4 p.m., Shayne Baker allegedly shot three people inside a home near the corner of Lexington Ave. and Washington Ave.

Two victims, Anthony Burnett and Anthony Jolly, died from their injuries. The third victim, Trent Wood, survived, and was able to identify the shooter as "Shayne", according to the EPD. Surveillance footage from neighboring also revealed the suspect shot at an unknown person outside the residence before driving away.

In a separate incident on June 19, another victim was shot multiple times while in a parking area near the corner of Colby Ave. and 44th St. SE. The victim died at the scene, but was brought back to life by first responders.

After looking through surveillance video from nearby residences, detectives were able to determine that the same suspect vehicle was involved in both shootings.

On June 21, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle near the corner of Broadway and 22nd St. 25-year-old Baker was inside, and was arrested out of the driver's seat. While searching the truck, police found a stolen Glock 21.

Baker was booked in the Snohomish County Jail, and was ultimately charged and tried for the following:

2 counts of second-degree murder with firearms enhancement

2 counts of first-degree assault with firearms enhancement, and attempting to kill enhancements

1 count of first-degree assault for shooting at the unidentified subject while fleeing the scene on June 20, 2022

1 count of possession of a stolen vehicle

The EPD says deliberations for Baker's trial began the morning of May 15, 2023, and a guilty verdict was reached before the end of the day.

Baker was found guilty on all charges and enhancements. His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for June 21, 2023.