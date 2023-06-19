Juneteenth celebration in Tacoma promotes economic freedom in the community

Juneteenth is a unique holiday celebrating culture, struggle, and freedom long delayed but finally recognized. Hundreds gathered at Stewart Heights Park in Tacoma to commemorate the important day in American history.

"Freedom, liberation, Blackness, power, love. That’s what Juneteenth means to me" said Ronnda Cooper, a vendor at the event.

Tacoma Urban League, City of Tacoma, Metro Parks and several other community organizations collaborated to host the event, Juneteenth Celebration: A Road to Economic Freedom. Celebrity national recording artists J. Holiday and Crystal Aikin were the featured performers at the festival.

"Celebrating the culture. Like, being Black is powerful. We’re creators, we’re thinkers, we’re givers. So, I think it’s important to tap into the culture. Really just see the beautiful people and feel the good energy," said Jaontay Williams, a vendor for PUSH for Dreams.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. In January 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring the freedom of all enslaved people. On June 19, 1865, General Order Number 3 abolishing slavery was proclaimed in Texas. The state was the last to inform slaves of their freedom months after the end of the Civil War.

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. It’s considered the second Independence Day in the U.S.

"To be able to celebrate because there was a time when we couldn’t, and that is why we celebrate now," said LaMeika Spencer, while volunteering at the event.

The celebration also had a purpose. More than 50 vendors participated in the event to help create a path for economic growth and financial stability within the BIPOC community.

"When you think about freedom, true freedom comes economically," said event coordinator Jerome Davis. "It’s really important that we come together for things like this, we network and then people come out and support. Come out and support these Black vendors."

"It gives a better opportunity, something that hasn’t always been available to us. So, it really helps us get equal ground with other cultures and businesses," said Tresha Haywood, an event vendor and owner of Tresha’s Treasures.

J. Holiday is a Grammy-nominated recording artist. FOX 13 had a chance to meet with the event headliner before he hit the stage. The artist said he has performed in Washington many times.

"This is that Seattle, Tacoma weather. So, I feel like the spirit is out there in the crowd and making it bright," said J. Holiday. "Just unity, being able to be a part of it. The vibes are good out here. I’m good. The vibes are good. I’m good."