K-Pop powerhouse EVERGLOW talks long-awaited comeback with latest single album ‘ALL MY GIRLS’

After nearly two years, the members of EVERGLOW made their return to the stage in August with their comeback title track, "SLAY"

The song is a part of the three-track single album, ‘ALL MY GIRLS’ and it was a release that both fans and the members were looking forward to.

"Coming back after a long hiatus, we were quite worried and a bit nervous during the album preparation, but our fans have been showering us with love since the album's release, so every day has been filled with happiness for us," says E:U.

The music video has received over 21 million views since its release and the song gained the group a music show win that became an emotional moment for them.

"Winning first place after a very long hiatus of a year and eight months made me deeply appreciate my fans. Also, we realized that all the time and effort we spent practicing and preparing were not in vain, so we were extremely happy," says AISHA.

The group debuted in 2019 and stunned K-Pop fans with their powerful and confident performances, evident by the views on their past music videos reaching over 100 million.

Before their debut, the members had other ideas of what their debut style would be, practicing bubbly and fun concepts like "Cheer Up" by TWICE and "Red Flavor" by Red Velvet.

However, one girl group debut changed the course of their practice.

"After BLACKPINK made their debut, we practiced their songs a lot, as well as to a strong and intense concept, and practiced dance moves and facial expressions that fit the mood as well," explains E:U.

While they were inspired by BLACKPINK, the group has created their own style.

If they could describe themselves in one word, YIREN says, "I chose the word ‘jewel’ because different stones shine uniquely when you put light on them. Also, a jewel is something that is not easily forgotten, so I'd use that word to describe ourselves."

The members say that they are extremely grateful to the fans who have waited for them during their hiatus.

In November they will be embarking on a 10 city tour across the US.

"Not only are we making a comeback after a year and eight months, but it has also been a while since we went on a tour in the U.S. We are really looking forward to it, and we will prepare a lot and put in a tremendous effort to do our best for our fans," MIA says.

The tour starts in New Haven, Connecticut on November 1 and ends in Los Angeles on November 22.

"We appreciate all the love we've received so far, and I'm confident that we have even more to offer in the future.So stay tuned for EVERGLOW's future endeavors, and do enjoy listening to our title track for this album, ‘SLAY,’" says AISHA.