Kent Police arrest DV suspect, highlight availability of interpreters for non-English speakers

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect in Kent, and the Kent Police Department (KPD) is using the incident to remind the public that interpreters are always available for those who do not speak English and need to call 911.

KPD officers responded to a domestic violence assault call in Kent this week. Authorities say the assault happened in Kent, but the victim was in a neighboring city when she called 911.

Through an interpreter, the victim stated she was significantly bruised after being assaulted by her husband – who also threatened her with a weapon. She told police that she has limited resources of friends outside her marriage.

Officers got the details they needed and met with the victim.

The KPD says while officers were taking the report, the suspect suddenly arrived and was immediately arrested.

There is a local non-profit in Kent that serves domestic violence victims, and it is now working with the woman to ensure she has a place to stay and all the other resources she needs.

911 INTERPRETERS ARE AVAILABLE

The KPD wrote in their Facebook post that during this 911 call, the victim stated she had immigrated to the United States years ago and had reported her husband for abuse multiple times in the past. However, this was back when she lived in her home country.

This week's incident was the first time she reported her husband in the U.S.

The KPD speculates the reasoning for this may be a combination of feeling isolated, and not knowing that emergency services use interpreters regularly to serve an incredibly diverse population.

For those who do not speak English and need to call 911, simply state your language and the receiver will get an interpreter on the line as soon as possible. Officers responding to calls also have access to interpreters 24/7.

For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, texting 911 is an option. The KPD wants to emphasize that this service is strictly to help the hearing impaired. Most 911 centers in Washington have this feature.