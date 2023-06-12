Kent Police arrest man suspected of threatening, stalking woman for months

Kent Police arrested a 31-year-old Covington man Sunday accused of threatening and stalking a young woman for several months.

Officers were called to 166th Ave SE and SE Kent-Kangley Rd around 7:30 p.m. on June 6, in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood. The caller, a 20-year-old woman, called 911 to report she was being followed by a man in a Jeep while she was walking home.

Police arrived and spoke with the victim, who explained the man has been stalking her and trying to talk to her for months. Authorities say it was implied the man threatened her to not call police.

The victim told officers that this time, he pulled up beside her and got out of the car, came up and grabbed her shoulder to talk to her. She moved away from him, and he went back into his car and showed her what she believed was a handgun. She got away and the suspect sped off, but she was able to take a photo of his car.

With a photo of the suspect vehicle, police were able on Sunday to identify the car. They arrested the suspect, a 31-year-old man from Covington, around 8 p.m.

The man was arrested for first-degree assault and felony harassment. His Jeep was impounded and will be searched once a search warrant is obtained.