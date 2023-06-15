Kent Police ask for tips on shooting that hospitalized 8-year-old boy

Kent Police Department is requesting information from the public about a shooting on June 12 that hospitalized an 8-year-old boy.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. during the evening rush hour near 236th St SE and 104th Ave SE. Police said the suspect is still on the run.

"Their actions prove that they are capable of being dangerous," said Jarod Kasner, assistant police chief.

The eight-year-old from Auburn was shot inside a blue Mustang. Police said he was in the car with his mother, a toddler and a baby when bullets pierced through the car.

"Whenever you hear children are involved, it always makes your heart skip a beat, because in this case, there were other children in the car, but just one was struck," said Kasner.

The crime started near 240th St SE and 108th Ave SE. Police said the suspect was driving a newer sedan when they shot at the Mustang, while the mother and kids were inside. As she tried to drive away from the gunfire, the shooter chased her to the intersection where she crashed into another car.

"The suspect vehicle was able to fire more shots at that vehicle, and we believe at that time it struck the 8-year-old," explained Kasner.

The suspect drove away from the scene just before police arrived. Now investigators are trying to find out who was it that pulled the trigger and what their connection to the mother is.

"We feel that it’s specific to them, we just don’t know why. And that’s what we’re looking for is the answers that could maybe complete the sequence of events and help us understand that," said the assistant police chief.

Kasner said the challenge investigating this case is the crime scene is very large, spreading across a mile-and-a-half radius due to both shooting scenes and the chase in between. Despite this unfolding during the evening rush around several businesses, he said not many people are talking to police about it.

"The lack of information and sometimes just some hurdles of cooperation. You know, businesses have policies and procedures they have to follow. So, warrants have to be generated, contacts have to be made. So, there’s a little bit of lag in that piece," said Kasner.

Detectives said they are continuing conversations with the mother about the shooting. They’re also turning to the public for any pictures, videos and information to help the investigation.

"The real help comes from those eyewitnesses that were in the area. And every little bit of information could be that breaking point in the case," said Kasner.

For people who live and work around the crime scene, police are asking them to review their surveillance video, if they have cameras. Anything that seems out of the ordinary in the video could be exactly what detectives need.

RELATED: Armed home invasion turns into chase in stolen Fife Police car, ends with multiple cop cars destroyed

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Kent Police Department’s tip line is 253-856-5808. Information can also be emailed to kpdtipline@kentwa.gov. Police said to call 911 with time sensitive tips and/or if anyone has information about the suspect’s identity.