King County, WA deploying extra DUI patrols for Super Bowl weekend

The Brief King County will deploy extra DUI patrols during Super Bowl weekend, Feb. 6–8, to curb impaired driving. The effort is part of the annual "Night of 1,000 Stars" campaign, honoring Trooper Christopher Gadd, killed by an impaired driver in 2024. Officials urge fans to plan safe rides home and report suspected drunk drivers by calling 911.



As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to face off in the Super Bowl, King County is deploying extra DUI patrols to make sure everyone gets home safely from their gameday watch parties.

What To Know:

The patrols will be active from Feb. 6–8, aiming to deter crashes and impaired drivers on the roadways, working to ensure no one drives under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45% of fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday involved alcohol in 2022.

Dig deeper:

The extra DUI patrols are part of the annual "Night of 1,000 Stars" campaign, with this year's efforts dedicated to Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd, who was killed by an impaired driver in March 2024.

"Night of 1,000 Stars is an opportunity to remind motorists how important safe driving is while also recognizing and remembering the dedicated people who sacrifice time with loved ones during the holidays," and said Sara Hallstead, Target Zero Manager, South King County. "This year, we are dedicating patrols to the memory of Trooper Christopher Gadd, who is a Washington State Patrol Trooper who was killed by an impaired driver while on duty in March 2024."

The Kent Police Department, King County Sheriff's Office, and Washington State Patrol will host a traffic safety briefing before deploying the patrols.

What you can do:

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 and report any impaired drivers spotted on the road, or if they see someone swerving in and out of lanes and driving erratically.

