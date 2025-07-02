Man who hit, killed WA State Patrol Trooper Gadd sentenced to prison

The Brief Raul Benitez-Santana was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide and assault in the death of Trooper Christopher Gadd. Benitez-Santana crashed into Trooper Gadd's parked patrol car on I-5 in March 2024 while driving over 100 mph and under the influence. A jury found Benitez-Santana guilty in June, and his sentences will run concurrently.



Raul Benitez-Santana, the man who hit and killed a Washington State Patrol trooper in 2024, was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on Wednesday.

In June, a jury found Benitez-Santana, 34, guilty of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide in connection to the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd.

The backstory:

The fatal crash happened in March 2024, where Benitez-Santana crashed into Trooper Gadd's patrol car at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 5 near Marysville.

Investigators said Benitez-Santana was under the influence at the time of the crash, and admitted to drinking and smoking weed before driving.

Court documents state Benitez-Santana was swerving across the road before slamming into the rear end of Gadd's vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder.

Trooper Gadd was 27 years old.

The trial began on May 23, and the jury returned a verdict just hours after deliberations.

On July 2, Benitez-Santana was sentenced to 125 months in prison for vehicular homicide and 14 months for vehicular assault. Those sentences will run concurrently.

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste released the following statement in response to the verdict in Benitez-Santana's trial:

"The Washington State Patrol would like to thank the people of Washington for their outpouring of support for our fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd, his family, loved ones, and those who served our state and system of justice by serving on the jury of his killer.

"On March 2, 2024, Trooper Gadd was pronounced dead at the scene, after being struck by driver Raul Benitez-Santana. Benitez-Santana was driving over 100 miles per hour and impaired when he struck Trooper Gadd's vehicle. Benitez-Santana was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault while under the influence.

"The jury’s unanimous verdicts of guilty of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault are just and welcomed. With this decision, one more dangerous driver is removed from our streets, something Christopher Gadd dedicated his life to doing with every shift, by committing himself to conducting ‘one more stop’ on every day he served our state as a Washington State Trooper.

"While the verdict does not take away the pain of losing Chris, it does offer a modicum of relief for those who served with and loved this fine young man. Our thoughts and enduring support remain with his widow and young daughter as well as his mother, father, and sister.

"We will never forget Trooper Chris Gadd."

