Match day sailings: King County Water Taxi extends service for World Cup

Heading to the Egypt vs. Iran match in Seattle on Friday? There is good news for people taking the water taxi in and out of the city.

On June 26, the King County Water Taxi will have extended service hours to accommodate the match, which has an 8 p.m. start time.

Following the FIFA World Cup match, the West Seattle route will go into late-night extended hours, with the final sailing time leaving Pier 50 at 12:15 a.m.

Vashon water taxi (Via Sally Fox on King County website)

Dig deeper:

King County has the following departure times listed for the water taxi on Friday evening:

Estimated Pier 50 departures:

11:05pm

11:15pm

11:35pm

11:45pm

12:15am (Sat 6/27)

Estimated Seacrest departures:

11:20pm

11:30pm

11:50pm\

12:00am (Sat 6/27)

12:30am (Sat 6/27)

Statement from King County officials ahead extended water taxi service during World Cup match day

"Boats will be departing approximately every 25 mins from both docks and while we try to keep to the posted schedule with the main boat heavy crowds may cause slight delays. Thank you for your patience!"

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

The Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard closes amid strike

Couples panic, wedding plans sink due to flooded Seattle ferry venue

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

State training hundreds of firefighters as wildfire season intensifies

Maltby Cafe and its supersized cinnamon rolls to get new home

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.