Kitsap Co. detectives seek help locating 4 people of interest in Poulsbo murder case

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is seeking the public's help in locating four persons of interest in a murder that happened on Oct. 3 in Poulsbo.

According to the KCSO, arrest warrants have been activated for Gerald Elkins, John McConaghy, Jessica Freeman, and Patrick Barnes. All of whom are refusing to cooperate with the authorities.

Detectives plan on interviewing these individuals about the murder of Brandon Egeler, which happened in the Poulsbo area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

