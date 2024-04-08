A Klein ISD teacher and her son have been arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking a child and three counts of compelling prostitution on juveniles.

Kedria Grisby, 42, and her son Roger Magee, 22, both face charges of child trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Following the court proceedings, Grisby was charged with six counts, three each for prostitution and sex trafficking, with a total bond of $750,000. As part of her release conditions, she is barred from contacting the three complaining witnesses and having unsupervised interactions with minors.

Police believe that Grisby helped her son by recruiting troubled juveniles from the local high school by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel. During the court proceedings, evidence showed that text messages between the complaining female and her son discussed payment for prostitution services via Zelle. Grisby paid for the motel room where the incident allegedly occurred.

The three victims, aged 15, 16, and 17 were reportedly students at the school Grisby taught at and were reportedly runaways.

More teens have come forward stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school.

This case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Trafficking Unit.

Magee was arrested in November 2022 and remains in jail.

Klein ISD shared this full statement on Wednesday after recent comments from community activists Quanell X and Candice Matthews:

Once again, the information shared by Quanell X and Candace Matthews is completely false. The facts are that an individual notified us that she filed a report in Harris County related to former employee Keidra Grigsby in February 2023. That same day, our Klein ISD Police Department immediately contacted the Sheriff’s Office with the case number provided to us by the individual, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported that Keidra Grigsby was not a suspect. The next time we heard anything related to Keidra Grigsby was this Monday when the Sheriff’s Office contacted our police department regarding pending charges. The Klein Police Department then immediately apprehended Keidra Grigsby and assisted the Sheriff’s Office with her arrest. Again, any behavior harming children is deplorable, and we will always fully cooperate with our many law enforcement partners to ensure anyone engaging in such acts is brought to justice.

The Klein ISD School District released the original statement in response to the arrest: