Lanes of I-5 blocked for hours near Bellingham after power lines fall across road

I-5 has finally reopened after power lines fell on the road near Bellingham, causing several cars to crash.

A power line pole broke around 7 p.m. and brought lines down across northbound and southbound lanes. Authorities say several cars crashed, and for a time, all lanes were blocked.

Washington State Patrol says no injuries have been reported.

Traffic officials report that as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes have reopened, except for the left lane of northbound I-5.

Traffic was diverted around the site for several hours.

It is not yet known what caused the power lines to come down.