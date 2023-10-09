Larch Madness: Frustrations grow over big crowds on local trails

Larches across the Cascades have officially transitioned from green to gold, piquing the interest of eager Pacific Northwest hikers. The seasonal celebration, which has come to be known as Larch Madness draws thousands each fall. However, with crowds comes chaos on and off the trail.

Frustrated hikers, fed up with the congestion over this past weekend took to message boards on the Washington Trails Association website.

"Stop loving this trail to death," wrote one poster about the Maple Pass Loop. "There are 200-300 or more cars parked on this road for this hike."

Another poster shared concerns of dangerous driving and haphazard parking.

In response, a spokesperson with the Washington Trails Association told FOX 13:

"A handful of trails in Washington receive a lot of visitors for a few weeks in fall due to larches changing color. WTA has all the tools a hiker needs to visit a trail responsibly, and we share these resources on social and are available for free on our website.

"We recommend people who want to visit these trails understand that they will likely have lots of company. Park so that traffic can flow safely, leash pets if you bring them, and be considerate of the people you are sharing the trail with and the trail itself. It's up to all of us to make sure this unique experience continues to be around."

Jonathan Vo from Seattle planned to enjoy the Maple Pass Loop and its larches, but after seeing the miles of cars backed up at the trailhead he opted for a less popular hike.

"I think it’s beautiful, I think everyone should see it," said Vo. "I think there are many trails that offer the same views."