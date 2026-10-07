New WA beer raises money, awareness for Indigenous women

The Brief Talking Cedar is releasing a new beer this season that raises money and awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. Talking Cedar is owned by the Chehalis Tribe, and it's the first legally owned tribal brewery in the country. The limited-release beer will be available at Talking Cedar's location in Thurston County as well as grocery stores.



A local tribal-owned brewery in Thurston County is selling a new beer this fall to raise money and awareness for the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).

Talking Cedar, the first legal tribal-owned brewery and distillery in the United States, launched its Tribal Pale Ale featuring distinct packaging highlighting the cause. A portion of the sales will go directly to support the Urban Indian Health Institute and its work.

Beer release raises MMIW awareness

The backstory:

In 2025, Washington state reported that 64 Indigenous people disappeared; five still have not been found.

The can features custom artwork designed by Chehalis tribal member and artist, Ryan Burnett. The visual includes a red hand, the official symbol representing MMIW and silenced voices.

"What makes this beer unique – it’s made with gunpowder green tea and orange," said Ron Juarez of Talking Cedar. "If you’re a Northwest IPA drinker, you’ll find this right in your wheelhouse."

Juarez noted that holding the can gives customers a direct opportunity to learn about the cause while supporting the community.

A historic tribal-owned business

Local perspective:

The brewery itself carries a historic legal legacy. Talking Cedar is the first legal, tribally owned brewery and distillery.

To build the business, tribal leadership and lawmakers fought at the federal level to overturn an 180-year-old law that banned distilleries on tribal lands. Following the repeal of the prohibition, the tribe broke ground on its 35,000-square-foot facility in 2020.

Where to find the seasonal brew

What you can do:

Consumers looking to support the cause can buy the Tribal Pale Ale directly at the Thurston County brewery.

For those unable to visit the facility in person, the seasonal craft beer is also available at local grocery stores.

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