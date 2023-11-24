Longtime KOMO weather anchor Steve Pool dies at age 70

article

Steve Pool, a 40-year weather anchor at KOMO News, has died at age 70.

His passing was announced by his wife Michelle on Friday, saying Pool died from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, which he had privately battled for years.

Pool began working at KOMO in 1978 after graduating from University of Washington. He was first a news writer, then a reporter, then went back to UW to earn training in atmospheric studies to serve as the network’s lead weather anchor for decades to come.

Pool received eight Emmy Awards during his career, and was a lifelong advocate, helping raise millions for Boy Scouts of America, Seattle Children’s Hospital, the Museum of Flight, Hopelink, Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. Steve and Michelle also established a half-million dollar endowment at Seattle Children’s Hospital to support low-income families.

"He was an extraordinary man, husband, father and good friend to many. Please know that he truly loved his job and this community and felt so privileged to be a part of your lives," wrote Michelle. "You were all so good to him and thereby good to us."

Pool is survived by his wife Michelle, and their two daughters Lindsey and Marissa.