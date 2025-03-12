Lynnwood City Council in turmoil over new member's ‘dark’ Reddit posts, OnlyFans content

The Brief Jessica Roberts, recently appointed to the Lynnwood City Council, is under scrutiny for her past explicit online content. Her OnlyFans account and explicit Reddit posts have raised concerns among council members and the community. The Lynnwood City Council will meet Thursday to consider rescinding her appointment.



The Lynnwood City Council is facing intense scrutiny after appointing a new councilmember, Jessica Roberts, whose past online activity has raised concerns.

Roberts, who was unanimously selected for the position, had an OnlyFans account linked to her name, as well as explicit content posted on Reddit.

As of Monday, both accounts were deactivated, but the discovery has ignited a heated debate over whether Roberts is fit to serve in public office.

Content hiding in plain sight

The backstory:

Roberts' explicit content was not hidden — it was publicly accessible through links on her Instagram profile, allowing visitors to access her adult content directly.

Statements allegedly made by Roberts on Reddit — which have been described as dark and bizarre — have fueled concerns among council members. FOX 13 Seattle has chosen not to air or publish those comments due to their graphic nature.

Jessica Roberts, recently appointed to the Lynnwood City Council, is under scrutiny for her OnlyFans account and explicit Reddit posts.

Roberts responds to backlash

What Roberts Is Saying:

In response to the revelations, Roberts defended her qualifications and dismissed concerns that her past work would interfere with her duties.

"While I appreciate and understand the concern regarding the revelations around my personal life, this would not impact my ability to do the job I was appointed to do or my ability to serve my fellow residents," Roberts said in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle.

Lynnwood City Council’s vetting process questioned

What they're saying:

Many residents and online commenters are now questioning how Roberts' background was not uncovered before her appointment.

Nineteen candidates applied for the vacant council seat, and Roberts was among the final eight selected for interviews. During her interview on Feb. 18, she focused on pedestrian-friendly initiatives, stating, "I think my voice would be useful, particularly in regards to walkability for pedestrians."

Council members did not discuss her OnlyFans account during deliberations, as it had not surfaced at the time.

Featured article

What happens next?

Timeline:

The Lynnwood City Council is set to meet Thursday night to determine whether Roberts should remain in her seat or if the appointment should be rescinded.

If the council does not find a replacement by April 5, the decision will fall to the Snohomish County Council.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Lynnwood City Council, Jessica Roberts, Reddit and OnlyFans.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle radio legend Bob Rivers dies at 68 after cancer battle

Missing Oregon toddler found dead in Siletz River, authorities confirm

Father 'deeply concerned' for British cartoonist locked up at Tacoma ICE detention enter

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation