Major delays on Mukilteo Ferry caused by passenger ‘disturbance’

An irate driver caused delays of more than an hour Tuesday morning at the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal, before being arrested.

According to Mukilteo Police, a 44-year-old Everett woman driving a motorhome rolled up to the ticket booth around 6:00 a.m. The ticket booth employee called 911 and said she was causing a disturbance.

The woman then blew through the ticket booth and pulled into a ferry holding lane.

Police arrived and contacted the woman, who they say made threats toward them and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Authorities say at one point, the woman threatened to drive off the dock.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation until a negotiator could be brought in. They spoke with the woman for more than an hour, before firing a pepperball round through the open window. The woman got out of the vehicle and police took her into custody.

Officials say the woman was arrested for multiple charges, and was cleared by hospital staff and mental health evaluators.