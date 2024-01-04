Make way IPA! There’s a new NA bottle shop in town

Two short months into operation, owners at Seattle’s only non-alcoholic bottle shop report tremendous growth.

From the Columbia Valley to Yakima hop farms, booze in all its varieties has proven to be a major economic driver here in Washington state. Could this burgeoning trend eventually rival the impact of the IPA?

Scanning the draft lists of nine different tap rooms in Ballard’s Brewery Row, only one—Reuben’s—offers its very own low to non-alcoholic options.

A couple blocks over, Fremont Brewing’s Production Facility is churning out their own virgin varieties. Brewers are now canning and distributing booze-free IPAs. Some of those six packs are now for sale up the hill in Phinney Ridge at Cheeky & Dry Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop.

FOX 13 News spoke with owners Yura and Kirstin Vracko.

"The whole nonalcoholic world is still brand new," said Kirstin. "The biggest problem with being nonalcoholic, or being sober, is being able to find product that is exciting and covers the ritual that you are really lacking."

Market trends point to wellness-conscious Gen Z consumers as fueling the trend.

"The amount of younger clients I have is mind-blowing," said Kirstin. "It also covers everybody else, too. I mean, my generation, we’re all getting to the age where alcohol may not scratch that itch anymore."

Alaina Hartley, principal at venture capital firm Greycroft, has made bets on large wellness companies like Thrive Market and Goop. She says this burgeoning market is captivating the attention of some big-time investors.

"The common misconception is that the wellness movement is just for a specific demographic," said Hartley. "I think that many people are sober-curious."

Hartley points out at this point, the zero-proof push is an early mover’s movement. She says the selection at local Safeway is limited as compared to mom-and-pop shops.

"What we’re seeing right now is a big mismatch in the supply and demand," said Hartley. "I think consumers are lining up around the door for brand carriers that offer those alternative beverage options."

The popularity of Cheeky & Dry is apparent. Within a single hour of opening on Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen customers had popped in. These patrons weren’t just browsing. Some bought entire cases as others indulged in a full-fledged tasting. Yura said that demand is so high, they’re having a hard time keeping product on the shelves.

"We found a niche that is really exploding," said Yura. "It’s kind of like a living organism that’s growing and it's beautiful to watch."